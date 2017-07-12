Ryanair warns passengers it will ‘rigorously enforce’ cabin baggage rules this summer

RYANAIR has issued a warning to passengers not to break their cabin baggage rules this summer.

The low-cost airline currently allows passengers to bring one 10kg cabin bag and one smaller bag onboard.

Ryanair said some passengers are bringing larger than permitted bags onboard which can cause delays and if this continues it will review its current policy.

They say 95 per cent of flights are fully-booked for the next few weeks – and are asking passengers to comply with rules to avoid delays at boarding gates.

Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs said: “Customers are permitted to bring a normal cabin bag and a smaller bag onboard and the allowance of a second bag has been one of our most popular ‘Always Getting Better’ improvements.

“However, we’ve noticed some customers are bringing larger than permitted bags onboard, which can cause delays, and our policy may be reviewed should this practice continue.”

He added: “As we enter the peak summer period with many full flights, we urge customers to ensure that they travel with less carry-on bags where possible.

“Our aircraft can only carry 90 larger carry-on bags and our gate agents will rigorously enforce our carry-on policy to avoid flight delays and ensure an enjoyable travel experience for all customers.

“Any customers who wish to carry larger baggage are advised to purchase a checked-in bag.”

Carry-on bags must fit in the sizer at the boarding or they will be refused.

However, over-sized cabin bags can be placed in the aircraft hold for €50 (£45) if there is room available.