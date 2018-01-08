Ryanair’s controversial new one-bag luggage policy is coming VERY soon

ENJOY bringing two bags onboard for free while you can, Ryanair fliers – because the airline is introducing its strict new luggage policy from next week.

The new rules, which come into effect next Monday, mean non-priority customers will have to put their larger 10kg bag in the hold rather than bringing it onboard with a smaller one for free, as is currently the case.

The Irish airline will only allow Priority Boarding customers (including Plus, Flexi Plus & Family Plus) to bring two carry-on bags onto their aircraft from January 15.

Priority Boarding is available from €5 at the time of booking or €6 up to one hour before take-off.

All other passengers will only be permitted to carry their smaller item of hand luggage on board, with no cost for their larger item being placed in the hold.

Passengers will then be able to pick up their wheelie bag from the baggage carousel at their destination.

The new policy was originally scheduled for November 1, 2017, but Ryanair delayed its introduction until January to give passengers extra time to adjust to the changes especially over the busy Christmas period.

In a statement, the Irish airline said too many customers have been availing of its two free carry-on bags policy, which jams overhead cabin space and causes delays.

“We’re reminding our customers that from Monday, only priority boarding customers will be allowed to bring two carry-on bags on the aircraft,” a spokesman said.

“All other customers will be allowed to bring one smaller carry-on bag on board, while their second (bigger) wheelie bag will be placed in the hold (free of charge) at the boarding gate.

“This will speed up the boarding of flights and eliminate flight delays, alongside our new checked bag policy which offers our customers lower bag fees for a 33% increase in their checked bag allowance.”

Ryanair has made clear its intent to reduce the volume of carry-on bags at boarding gates for a number of years.

In September, the airline reduced the price of checking in a bag from €35 to €25 in order to encourage more people to check in their luggage.