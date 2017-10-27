London
13°
clear sky
humidity: 58%
wind: 3m/s N
H 8 • L 8
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Uniform Education Banner
News

‘A sad day for me’ – Pro-life UCD president who deleted abortion advice impeached by Irish students

October 27, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
University College Dublin’s pro-life student union president Katie Ascough has been impeached (Picture: UCD)

THE president of University College Dublin’s student union has been impeached after she removed abortion information from a student magazine.

Katie Ascough has been forced to stand down after 4,540 voted for her impeachment in Thursday night’s 6,611-strong vote.

That represents a 69 percent vote in favour of removing the pro-life SU president.

More News:

Speaking after the result, Ascough thanked her campaign team and said she had fought “the good fight”.

“I have been open and honest. I have respected the law,” she said.

“I feel confident that I’ve done all that I could do for the students that I have been elected to represent.

“This is a sad day for me.”

Calls to impeach Ms Ascough came after she removed advice on abortion services from a ‘freshers guide’ for new students.

Re-printing the magazine cost the union a staggering €8,000 (£7,000).

Ms Ascough argued that she withdrew the information because it is “illegal” under Irish law, advice she said came from the union’s lawyer, Richard Hammond.

The SU president has previously accused the campaign against her of bullying, saying the calls for her impeachment were “illegitimate”.

Nevertheless, 828 of UCD’s 1,151 science students voted in favour of her removal, with just 317 against.

The university’s 952 business students were less convinced – with 521 voting in favour of her impeachment, and 422 against.

IEF MPU

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
Everything you need to know about the new European travel restrictions hitting Irish and British holidaymakers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post