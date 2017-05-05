London
Sandwich shop offers free food for Irish actor Liam Neeson…and he actually turns up

May 5, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Staff at the Big Star Sandwich Company in Vancouver were thrilled to welcome the Hollywood star. Picture: Instagram

IRISH actor Liam Neeson paid a surprise visit to a restaurant in Canada after staff put up a sign saying he could eat there for free.

The Big Star Sandwich Co. shop in Vancouver put a sign reading “Liam Neeson eats here for free” outside their premises after learning that Liam was filming nearby.

Staff were left stunned later that day when the Michael Collins star actually walked through its doors.

Scroll down to see what happened

They told local media that 64-year-old Antrim man asked for his meal by saying “Where is my free sandwich?” in the iconic style of his Taken character Bryan Mills.

The actor’s demanding schedule meant that he couldn’t stick around long enough to eat his prize, but he did pose alongside staff for photographs.

“Holy f***, it worked!” the shop wrote on their Instagram page, along with a picture of Liam alongside two staff members.

The shop have now dedicated a sandwich to the Irishman, which features “lots of beef, a one=two-punch of bacon, hickory sticks and spice that’ll get revenge on you tomorrow!”

The Taken star was in town working on a project called Hard Powder, a crime drama set in a Colorado ski town.

Action star Liam is to play an honest snowplow driver whose son is murdered by a local drug kingpin.

He then seeks to dismantle the cartel, but his efforts spark a turf war involving a Native American gang boss.

Check out the epic scenes below…

When you hear #LiamNeeson is filming in #downtownnewwest

A post shared by Big Star Sandwich Co. (@bigstarsandwich) on

Holy f**k, it worked! #liamneeson

A post shared by Big Star Sandwich Co. (@bigstarsandwich) on

Aidan Lonergan
Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

