Santa plays a starring role in this brilliant Christmas proposal video

A PROPOSAL at Christmas is always a wonderful gesture, but when you have the main man himself providing you with the ring, you simply can’t go wrong!
34 year old Barry Clarke from Shankill, Co Dublin, brought his wife to see Santa yesterday at the Arnotts store in Dublin city centre.
Little did wife Suzanne know, Santa Claus had a very special Christmas present just for her.
Barry Clarke spoke to the Independent.ie about how it all went down: “I was planning on proposing for a while but I wanted it to be a surprise. In fact it was a total shock to Suzanne! We have a 2 year old son called Cameron, and I wanted it to be special for him too. He had to be part of it”.
“We are together 10 years and 11 Christmases. Suzanne mentioned that she had booked to see the Arnotts Santa. As I was driving into town with Cameron to meet her I thought I would put a special Christmas request into Santa directly.
“I just walked into Arnotts and asked them to help out. They loved the idea and jumped at the opportunity. I only had to keep it a secret for a couple of hours.
“Santa played a blinder. Our son Cameron stayed quiet and didn’t really take any notice.”
“And for my Fiance Suzanne, who is Christmas-crazy, There was no greater gift at Christmas. A great end to the super year and an exciting start to 2018.”
Bravo Barry and Santa, ye both played a blinder!
Leave a Reply