London
5°
broken clouds
humidity: 75%
wind: 5m/s WNW
H 5 • L 4
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Derek Ryan – St. Pats
Life & Style

Santa plays a starring role in this brilliant Christmas proposal video

December 15, 2017 By  Reporter
Santa revealing the ring to the unsuspecting bride-to-be. (Picture: YouTube)

A PROPOSAL at Christmas is always a wonderful gesture, but when you have the main man himself providing you with the ring, you simply can’t go wrong!

34 year old Barry Clarke from Shankill, Co Dublin, brought his wife to see Santa yesterday at the Arnotts store in Dublin city centre.

Little did wife Suzanne know, Santa Claus had a very special Christmas present just for her.

More Life & Style:

Barry Clarke spoke to the Independent.ie about how it all went down: “I was planning on proposing for a while but I wanted it to be a surprise. In fact it was a total shock to Suzanne! We have a 2 year old son called Cameron, and I wanted it to be special for him too. He had to be part of it”.

“We are together 10 years and 11 Christmases. Suzanne mentioned that she had booked to see the Arnotts Santa. As I was driving into town with Cameron to meet her I thought I would put a special Christmas request into Santa directly.

“I just walked into Arnotts and asked them to help out. They loved the idea and jumped at the opportunity. I only had to keep it a secret for a couple of hours.

“Santa played a blinder. Our son Cameron stayed quiet and didn’t really take any notice.”

“And for my Fiance Suzanne, who is Christmas-crazy, There was no greater gift at Christmas. A great end to the super year and an exciting start to 2018.”

Bravo Barry and Santa, ye both played a blinder!

ChristmasdublinfeaturedIrelandproposal
Brian O’Dowd MPU

ABOUT 

Recommended for you:
‘It needed to be saved’ – British actor Jeremy Irons reveals how he rescued ‘ruined’ West of Ireland castle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post