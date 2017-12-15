Santa plays a starring role in this brilliant Christmas proposal video

Little did wife Suzanne know, Santa Claus had a very special Christmas present just for her.

34 year old Barry Clarke from Shankill, Co Dublin, brought his wife to see Santa yesterday at the Arnotts store in Dublin city centre.

Barry Clarke spoke to the Independent.ie about how it all went down: “I was planning on proposing for a while but I wanted it to be a surprise. In fact it was a total shock to Suzanne! We have a 2 year old son called Cameron, and I wanted it to be special for him too. He had to be part of it”.

“We are together 10 years and 11 Christmases. Suzanne mentioned that she had booked to see the Arnotts Santa. As I was driving into town with Cameron to meet her I thought I would put a special Christmas request into Santa directly.