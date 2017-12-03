Saoirse Ronan appeared on Saturday Night Live and taught the world how to pronounce her name

23-YEAR-OLD Carlow native Saoirse Ronan hosted the Saturday Night Live broadcast last night.

The Irish actress appeared on the show to teach the world how to pronounce her name – apparently a phenomenon that many Americans can’t get their head around.

Ronan sang a song to describe the correct pronunciation which is “much like inertia”.

She also sang a song about sexual harassment as part of a girl group along with SNL regulars Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Cecily Strong. Entitled ‘Welcome To Hell’, the girls sang about the rituals many women feel they must perform to stay safe.