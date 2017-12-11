Saoirse Ronan leads the Irish takeover of Golden Globe nominations

AS the Golden Globe nominations were announced earlier today, a number of Irish contenders emerged in several different categories.

Actress Saoirse Ronan leads the way, receiving her third Golden Globe nomination for her much talked about starring role in Lady Bird, a coming of age film about an angst-ridden teen desperate to leave home and her overbearing mother for the freedom of college life.

Ronan is nominated for Best Actress – Comedy or Musical category alongside veterans Judi Dench and Helen Mirren, as well as fellow rising stars Margot Robbie and Emma Stone.

Elsewhere, one of Ireland’s most celebrated writer-directors of today, Martin McDonagh, has seen his film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri pick up six nominations including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Screenplay.

The darkly comedic flick follows a grieving mother railing against the lack of progress in the investigation into her daughter’s murder.

The Breadwinner, produced by Kilkenny company Cartoon Saloon, has been nominated for Best Animated Film, having been executively produced by Oscar winner Angelina Jolie.

Daniel Day-Lewis also received what will be his last ever nomination for the award, as he announced his retirement from acting recently.

Day-Lewis is among the Best Actor contenders for his performance in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread, having previously won two Golden Globes for Lincoln and There Will Be Blood respectively.

In the television categories, Outlander star Catriona Balfe received her third Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California on Sunday, January 7, 2018.