London
17°
scattered clouds
humidity: 63%
wind: 9m/s W
H 24 • L 17
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Steeltech Sheds Banner – June
Home  |  Life & Style  |  Dancing PSNI policeman busts moves in brilliant Belfast dance-off

Dancing PSNI policeman busts moves in brilliant Belfast dance-off

June 22, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
It’s hip-cop! (Picture: Facebook)

PASSERS-BY were treated to an unusual sight at Belfast’s Titanic Maritime Festival at the weekend – as a PSNI policeman busted some moves outside the Titanic Museum.

Kids aged from 10 to 17 from Ajendance Dance Company were performing as part of the festivities when they were joined by the special guest.

The PSNI officer unexpectedly challenged them to a dance-off with Justin Timberlake’s Can’t Stop the Feeling providing the backing track.

He was met with applause by those watching as he busted his dancing magic.

Coach Annika Graham explained: “The police officer video was the kids from Ajendance doing showcases at the Maritime Festival outside the Titanic building all weekend.

“The PSNI officers were around all weekend and when we were having a jam we asked if he would like to join us – he showed us all how it was done!”

Check out the hilarious video below…

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
Rochford MPU – June

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
Daddy’s home! Emotional scenes as Irish peacekeeping troops return to Ireland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post