Dancing PSNI policeman busts moves in brilliant Belfast dance-off

PASSERS-BY were treated to an unusual sight at Belfast’s Titanic Maritime Festival at the weekend – as a PSNI policeman busted some moves outside the Titanic Museum.
Kids aged from 10 to 17 from Ajendance Dance Company were performing as part of the festivities when they were joined by the special guest.
The PSNI officer unexpectedly challenged them to a dance-off with Justin Timberlake’s Can’t Stop the Feeling providing the backing track.
He was met with applause by those watching as he busted his dancing magic.
Coach Annika Graham explained: “The police officer video was the kids from Ajendance doing showcases at the Maritime Festival outside the Titanic building all weekend.
“The PSNI officers were around all weekend and when we were having a jam we asked if he would like to join us – he showed us all how it was done!”
Leave a Reply