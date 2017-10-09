Scenes! Irish fans take over Cardiff before ‘biggest ever’ match for the Boys in Green against Wales

IRELAND face their biggest game in a generation tonight as they prepare to face Wales – and it looks like there’ll be no shortage of support in Cardiff for the Boys in Green.

Thousands of Irish fans have already descended on the Welsh capital as the Republic look to claim the last qualifying spot for next year’s World Cup in Russia.

Standing in their way are a Welsh side missing their biggest threat in injured Real Madrid star Gareth Bale – while victory would guarantee a play-off spot following Slovenia and Scotland’s 2-2 draw last night.

At least 10,000 Irish supporters are expected to arrive in Cardiff prior to kick-off at 7.45pm tonight, despite just 3,500 tickets being released to the Green Army in the build-up.

Thousands more have made the trip empty-handed in the hope of securing a ticket last minute, jetting off from airports across the Emerald Isle.

Video footage has already emerged on social media showing the Green Army in full force as Martin O’Neill’s men make their final preparations for the Cardiff City Stadium clash.

Outnumbered they may be, but Republic of Ireland fans are making themselves heard in Cardiff #COYBIG #WALIRL #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/j7mPgOvcGz — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 9, 2017

Outnumbered they may be, but the Green Army are widely considered one of the loudest sets of fans in international football – and you can certainly see why.

Ahead of tonight’s match Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill said: “There are a number of scenarios but one is very plain for us – we have to win the game and it’s as simple as that.

“Sometimes when it’s that clear it can obviously clear your mind as well.”

“I’m surprised at these thoughts that international football doesn’t matter,” he said. “The World Cup is still the biggest occasion in football.

“It’s not around as often as the Champions League but it’s the biggest competition in the world.

“I think if you asked players from Brazil, Argentina and Germany, they would say the World Cup is still the top priority. I don’t think it has lost its lustre.”

News that Shane Long has been ruled out of the match with a hip injury will worry anyone cheering for an Irish victory, but there can be no greater loss to the game than Gareth Bale for Wales.

The Welshman is one of the most dangerous wingers in world football and his absence is undoubtedly as big a blow to Chris Coleman’s men as could’ve transpired.

Martin O’Neill is likely to replace Long with Daryl Murphy after the Nottingham Forest striker scored both goals in the 2-0 win over Moldova on Friday night.

Come on you Boys in Green!