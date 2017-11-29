London
Scenes of panic in Irish nightclub as terror attack and hostage scenario staged by emergency services

November 29, 2017 By  Irish Post

A TERROR attack was staged in a nightclub in Ireland this morning to test how Irish emergency services would respond should such an event occurring in real life.

Paramedics and gardaí swarmed around live music venue Reardens in Cork city centre as part of the training exercise.

Videos were shared on social media showing simulated scenes of panic in the packed club and how authorities would deal with a potential attack of this nature.

HSE ambulance crews and armed response units were also on the scene as part of the 7 exercise.

Gardaí stressed that the training exercise was not a repsonse to any actual potential threat but to help inform response practices should such an event occur in the future.

Cork South Civil Defence tweeted: “There was a major exercise in Cork this morning for the Campaign at Reardens.

“The exercise simulated a terror attack in the nightclub. Do not be alarmed with the increased Emergency Service presence in the city.

“Well done all involved,” they added.

See how the training exercise played out below…

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

