Scenes of panic in Irish nightclub as terror attack and hostage scenario staged by emergency services

A TERROR attack was staged in a nightclub in Ireland this morning to test how Irish emergency services would respond should such an event occurring in real life.

Paramedics and gardaí swarmed around live music venue Reardens in Cork city centre as part of the training exercise.

Videos were shared on social media showing simulated scenes of panic in the packed club and how authorities would deal with a potential attack of this nature.

HSE ambulance crews and armed response units were also on the scene as part of the #CorkCitySafe17 exercise.

Gardaí stressed that the training exercise was not a repsonse to any actual potential threat but to help inform response practices should such an event occur in the future.

Cork South Civil Defence tweeted: “There was a major exercise in Cork this morning for the #CorkCitySafe17 Campaign at Reardens.

“The exercise simulated a terror attack in the nightclub. Do not be alarmed with the increased Emergency Service presence in the city.

“Well done all involved,” they added.

See how the training exercise played out below…

Emergency response deal with casualties as hostage situation is negotiated @Reardenscork #CorkCitySafe17 pic.twitter.com/N2plbpRjYG — Roisin Burke (@Journo_lady) 29 November 2017

Attention citizens of #Cork city. You will soon see and hear a lot of garda, emergency service activity. DO NOT PANIC. This IS a drill #CorkCitySafe17 — Eoin English (@EoinBearla) 29 November 2017

Armed Support Unit bring suspect under control in #CorkCitySafe17 simulation. More on cCorks96FM news pic.twitter.com/sFGAovlWXY — Ciara Revins (@CiaraRevins) 29 November 2017

There was a major exercise in #Cork this morning for the #CorkCitySafe17 Campaign at @Reardenscork The exercise simulated a terror attack in the nightclub. Do not be alarmed with the increased Emergency Service presence in the city. Well done all involved https://t.co/xj9UcvyWUu — Cork S Civil Defence (@Cork_South_CD) 29 November 2017