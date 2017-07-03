Search continues as tragic young Irish GAA star ‘presumed drowned’ in Canada

A YOUNG Irish GAA player has been declared missing, presumed drowned after diving into a lake in Canada.

David Gavin, 26 and originally from Castlebar, Co. Mayo, is presumed to have drowned after an incident on Friday, June 30 in British Columbia.

Mr Gavin had played for his local GAA team Breaffy in Mayo, before moving to Canada and playing with Irish Sporting and Social Club in Vancouver.

Shortly after 3.30pm on Friday, Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Golden, BC received a report of a man, named locally as Mr Gavin, who had dove off a bridge over Beaver Creek at Kinbasket Lake Resort.

After he failed to resurface, RCMP members initiated a search with two boats and a dog across the creek and the shoreline.

RCMP now say the man is presumed drowned and have enlisted the help of an underwater recovery team.

They added that they are in contact with the man’s family and friends and have offered support during this difficult time.

It’s believed Mr Gavin’s family and girlfriend Ciara will arrive in British Columbia later on Monday.

Independent Councillor Frank Durcan from Mr Gavin’s native Castlebar told The Irish Post: “The family have been in Castlebar for four or five generations, his father comes from farming stock and both he and Mr Gavin’s mother work for the county council as clerical officers.

“The family are held in very high esteem, and have been for generations.

“It’s a heartbreaking blow to the parents and to his grandmother, it’s a shocking tragedy.”

In a post on their social media accounts, the Irish Sporting and Social Club in Vancouver said: “As most people are by now aware, one of our Men’s Gaelic Footballers David Gavin was involved in a tragic incident that occurred on Friday afternoon at Kinbasket Lake Resort near Golden B.C.

“David was on his way to play for us in the Western Canadian Championship which were to take place this weekend in Calgary.

“A dive team from the RCMP is currently at the location and the search is continuing to locate David.

“We are quite simply devastated by the events that have occurred as David is a hugely popular figure within our club.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend Ciara, his parents, his sister and all his family, friends and teammates here and in Ireland who are all heartbroken and devastated by this tragedy.”

The GAA team for An Garda Síochána also paid tribute to the young GAA star, saying: “Deepest sympathy to the family and friends of David Gavin of Breaffy GAA Club who lost his life in a drowning accident in Canada.

“David trained with us at Westmanstown for a couple of seasons and was very popular with all who knew him.

“May he rest in peace.”

A spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs has said they are providing consular assistance to the family.