Search for owners of Irish donkey rescued with ‘horrific head injuries’ after collar embedded into its face

A DONKEY that suffered horrific head injuries after a rope collar became “severely embedded” in its face has been rescued in Ireland and removed into care.

The animal was rescued in the Southill area of Limerick city recently by the ISPCA after a report was made to the National Animal Cruelty Helpline.

ISPCA Inspector Emma Carroll investigated the report and found that the donkey with injuries caused by a head collar embedded in its nose, chin and poll area.

The neglected animal was visibly distressed when rescued.

Inspector Carroll said: “The smell of infection from the donkey’s face was so overpowering and he was visibly distressed.

“I immediately called for help and the donkey was removed into the care of the ISPCA Equine Rescue Centre where he received urgent veterinary treatment before being transported to the Donkey Sanctuary”.

The donkey was not microchipped and the ISPCA is appealing to the public for help in tracking down its owners.

“This is an injury caused by sheer neglect, lack of observation and care on an owner’s behalf,” Ms Carroll said.

“There is absolutely no excuse for the pain and suffering caused to this defenceless animal.

“It is paramount owners check the welfare of their animals daily. It is also a stark reminder why rope should never be used to make head-collars as they can cause horrific injuries.”

The ISPCA thanked the Donkey Sanctuary and residents of Southil for their help in catching the animal and treating its injuries.

Anyone who suspects an animal is being cruelly treated, neglected or abused, is urged to call the ISPCA National Animal Cruelty Helpline in confidence on 1890 515 515 or report online.

In case of an emergency, local Gardaí can also be contacted.