Search launched for missing Irish girl, 15, last seen in Dublin a week ago

THE Irish public have been asked for their help to find a teenage girl who went missing in Dublin seven days ago.
Janelle Quinn, 15, is missing from Fairview, Dublin 3.
She was last seen in the Clontarf area on Tuesday September 26.
Gardaí are growing increasingly concerned for Janelle as she has now been missing for a week.
She is described as being 1.6m (5’3) tall with black hair and green eyes.
In a statement, Gardaí said that they believed Janelle may be in the Athlone area – located on the border between County Westmeath and County Roscommon.
Anyone who was seen Janelle, or anyone who could assist in locating her, is urged to contact Clontarf Garda Station on 01 666 4800.
Information on Janelle’s whereabouts can also be passed on through the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
