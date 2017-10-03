London
14°
broken clouds
humidity: 48%
wind: 6m/s W
H 14 • L 10
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Clayton Hotels MPU
Home  |  News  |  Search launched for missing Irish girl, 15, last seen in Dublin a week ago

Search launched for missing Irish girl, 15, last seen in Dublin a week ago

October 3, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Janelle Quinn, 15, missing from Fairview, Dublin 3 since last Tuesday September 26 (Picture: An Garda Siochana)

THE Irish public have been asked for their help to find a teenage girl who went missing in Dublin seven days ago.

Janelle Quinn, 15, is missing from Fairview, Dublin 3.

She was last seen in the Clontarf area on Tuesday September 26.

Gardaí are growing increasingly concerned for Janelle as she has now been missing for a week.

She is described as being 1.6m (5’3) tall with black hair and green eyes.

In a statement, Gardaí said that they believed Janelle may be in the Athlone area – located on the border between County Westmeath and County Roscommon.

Anyone who was seen Janelle, or anyone who could assist in locating her, is urged to contact Clontarf Garda Station on 01 666 4800.

Information on Janelle’s whereabouts can also be passed on through the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
IPG MPU

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
Irishman Philip Leahy laid to rest as mourners told family’s lives ‘turned upside down’ by GAA player’s death

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post