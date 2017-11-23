London
Search underway for missing fisherman on west coast of Ireland

November 23, 2017 By  Ryan Price
Irish Coast Guard helicopter. (Picture: Wikipedia Commons)
 A man is missing off the Irish west coast.
A search is underway this morning off the coast of Galway for a missing fisherman following the discovery of a boat with nobody on board.
The alarm was raised when a fishing boat which left the Docks in Galway city yesterday afternoon had not returned.

It is believed one man was on board at the time, a fisherman who is believed to have been checking on lobster pots.

Aran Lifeboat was dispatched to the area and recovered the boat last night but no-one was on board.

The Coastguard helicopter and lifeboat crews have resumed a search of the area this morning.

