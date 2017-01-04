London
Secret life of pets – Dog owner tries to take her party pooch into a nightclub in Ireland

Secret life of pets – Dog owner tries to take her party pooch into a nightclub in Ireland

January 4, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
Everyone wants to party on New Year’s Eve (Picture: Diarmuid McCleary/Vibes Media)

WHILE most people have been stopped trying to enter a nightclub at some point, we doubt it’s for the same reason as this woman in Ireland. 

The woman, who is yet unnamed, attempted to bring her dog into Spy nightclub on New Year’s Eve in Co. Cavan when she was stopped by club security.

Presumably attempting to give the pup the best New Year’s celebrations, the young woman carried the fawn terrier in her arms as she tried to enter.

While he wasn’t allowed admission, Vibes Media photographer Diarmuid McCleary was on hand to capture the moment, which has since gone viral on social media, and revealed the dog “was petted and near cuddled to death outside” the club.

With over 9,000 likes, 10,000 comments and 1,311 shares, this dog and his owner will never forget their dual-partying attempts.

Are you the owner of the dog or know who is? We’d love to hear from you – email [email protected]

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

