THE SECRETARY of State for Northern Ireland James Brokenshire has resigned, it’s understood.

It’s believed the Rt Hon Brokenshire’s departure is due to ill health.

Just months after assuming office as Secretary in July 2016, the Northern Irish Executive collapsed following the resignation of Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness and the refusal of Sinn Féin to nominate a successor in January 2017.

He then temporarily assumed the powers of the Executive and called for snap elections for the Northern Ireland Assembly, which took place on March 2 2017.

Northern Ireland is currently without an Assembly as power-sharing talks between parties continue.

A member of the Conservative Party, he served as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Hornchurch from 2005 until the constituency’s abolition at the 2010 general election.

He was then elected to the seat of Old Bexley and Sidcup.

Prior to his resignation today, he served as Secretary of State for Northern Ireland from July 2016, and as Minister for Security and Immigration at the Home Office from 2014.

Work and Pensions Secretary David Gauke said he was sorry to see Mr Brokenshire leave the Government, telling BBC Radio Five Live’s Emma Barnett Show: “James is one of the best people in politics, I think everyone who knows him from whatever their political views, (think he) is someone of great integrity and hard work.

“So if that’s true I’m really sorry to hear that.”