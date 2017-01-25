See inside the hotel that’s been voted the best in Ireland

A CO. Donegal hotel has been named the best in Ireland.

Harvey’s Point was voted the number one hotel in the Emerald Isle by TripAdvisor for an impressive fifth year in row.

Millions of reviews and opinions were collected in a single year to determine which of Ireland’s hotels would take the special prize.

“This award belongs to our dedicated team, each of whom play their part in the Harvey’s Point success story,” a hotel spokesperson said.

“Our heartfelt thanks to our many guests who wrote so favourably of their experiences at Harvey’s Point.”

Other Irish hotels featured in TripAdvisor’s top 10 list include The Merrion in Dublin and Ashford Castle in Co. Mayo, which came in third and second place respectively.

TripAdvisor’s Top 10 Irish hotels for 2017:

1. Harvey’s Point, Co. Donegal

2. Ashford Castle, Co. Mayo

3. The Merrion, Dublin

4. The Killarney Park Hotel, Co. Kerry

5. Hayfield Manor, Cork

6. Castle Durrow, Co. Laois

7. The Brehon, Killarney, Co. Kerry

8. The Dunloe, Co. Kerry

9. The River Lee Hotel, Cork

10. Villa Rose Hotel, Ballybofey, Co. Donegal

Set among the Bluestack Mountains on the shores of Lough Eske, Harvey’s Point also took the top spot in the ‘Best Service’ category.

The luxury 4-star hotel, which has been owned by the Gysling family since 1989, is surrounded by a number of guided routes up into the mountains.

The hotel also features eight ‘Lakeshore’ suites among its total of 74 bedrooms, which boast outside seating areas with views across the lake.

It’s decorated with Irish art and antiques which takes inspiration from the largely Irish-speaking, Gaeltacht area of Donegal which it inhabits.

The hotel is within short driving distance of the beaches of Murvagh and Rossnowlagh, and is popular with surfers who utilise the European-standard ‘Blue Flag’ beaches.

There are a wide range of traditional and modern experiences on offer at Harvey’s from beach yoga on the shores of the lake, digital detox breaks and spa treatments to Easter egg hunts.

A deluxe room with views over Lough Eske at this time of year will cost you €358 a night.

