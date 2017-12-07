Seven counties in Ireland to be hit by three inches of snow as weather warning upgraded to Orange

THE WEATHER warning for Ireland has been upgraded to Orange status with seven counties expected to get three inches of snow overnight.

Met Éireann has predicted there could be up to 8cm (three inches) of snow, with the north and north-west of the country most at risk.

The snow-ice warning has been issued for counties Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Longford, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

An Orange category warning is for weather likely to impact significantly on people in the affected areas.

Those affected are encouraged to prepare themselves in an appropriate way for the anticipated conditions.

Snow showers will occur tonight and tomorrow with between 4-8cm expected to fall, while the latest forecast from Met Éireann predicts temperatures will plummet to -3C overnight.

The warning is in place until 6pm on Friday.

Meanwhile a Yellow warning has been issued for Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath and Roscommon.

Occasional snow showers are due in those areas this evening and throughout Friday, with accumulations of up to 3cm expected.