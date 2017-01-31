Six Irish football stars who could be on the move before deadline day ends

WITH Cork midfielder Conor Hourihane having finally sealed his move from Barnsley to Aston Villa, things are hotting up on the transfer front with a number of Irishmen looking for moves.

International icon Robbie Keane is just one of a number of Irish names linked with moves to clubs in England and abroad before the window shuts at midnight tonight.

Here are some of the other Irishmen likely to be seeing a change of scenery:

Robbie Keane

Republic of Ireland legend Robbie Keane revealed that he would likely be joining an English club after his departure from LA Galaxy last month.

The 36-year-old striker last played in England for Aston Villa where he scored three goals in six league appearances, and has been linked with Preston, Fulham and Sunderland in recent days.

A return to the Premier League seems unlikely at Keane’s age, with Championship Fulham the out and out favourites to make him their man.

Robbie Brady

Norwich City’s Robbie Brady was linked with a host of clubs last summer following his impressive performances at Euro 2016.

The left-sided player has been linked with Crystal Palace, but the move now seems unlikely after Palace had a bid accepted for Sunderland left back Patrick van Aanholt.

With a price tag of £13million a move to the Premier League seems most likely – with Burnley the odds on favourite to secure Brady’s signature.

James McCarthy

The arrival of Morgan Schneiderlin to Everton from Manchester United for £24million and the emergence of talented youth prospect Tom Davies in James McCarthy’s position have pushed the Scottish-born Irish international further down the pecking order at Goodison Park.

The central midfielder was once linked with the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham but is more likely to head to Newcastle United or West Brom before the window passes.

Jack Grealish

Former Ireland youth international Jack Grealish has performed well for Aston Villa in the Championship this season and is being linked with a top flight return.

The tricky winger endured a torrid campaign last time out which saw his boyhood club relegated for the first since 1987.

A move to Premier League Middlesbrough could be on the cards if the north east club sell midfielder Gaston Ramirez to Leicester.

Rob Elliot

Newcastle goalkeeper Rob Elliot has fallen down the pecking order for the national side after Darren Randolph’s impressive performances for West Ham.

The Greenwich born shot stopper has suffered a similar fate for the Magpies after a long-term anterior cruciate ligament injury kept him out for six months.

Elliot is behind both Mats Selz and Karl Darlow in goal at St James’ Park and could look to another Championship club.

Paddy McCourt

Former Celtic cult hero Paddy McCourt could be about to sign a deal to take him back to the League of Ireland.

The Derryman most recently played for Glenavon in the Northern Irish Premiership.

Irish Europa League contenders Dundalk are said to be interested in the winger.