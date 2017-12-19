London
7°
haze
humidity: 93%
wind: 3m/s WSW
H 5 • L 1
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Tourism Ireland Banner
News

Several Garda stations to reopen

December 19, 2017 By  Rebecca Keane

SIX Garda stations are to reopen following a report on the lack of stations around the country.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan briefed the Government on the rise in crime and the need for more stations around the country.

More News:

The Garda stations to be reopened are 6 that were closed during the recession some years ago, with 124 other stations that got the cut to remain closed.

The stations due to reopen are Stepaside and Rush in Co. Dublin, Leighlinbridge in Co. Carlow, Donard in Co. Wicklow, Bawnboy in Co. Cavan and Ballinspittle in Co. Cork.

Following the report on the number of stations open in Ireland, the Garda Commissioner wrote to the Office of Public Works to plan and process the reopening of the Garda stations.

featuredGarda
Brian O’Dowd MPU

Rebecca Keane
ABOUT 

Rebecca Keane is a digital journalist for The Irish Post. You can find her on Twitter here; @rbcakn

Recommended for you:
Family of missing Irish hiker appeal for information after reported recent sighting

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post