Several Garda stations to reopen

SIX Garda stations are to reopen following a report on the lack of stations around the country.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan briefed the Government on the rise in crime and the need for more stations around the country.

The Garda stations to be reopened are 6 that were closed during the recession some years ago, with 124 other stations that got the cut to remain closed.

The stations due to reopen are Stepaside and Rush in Co. Dublin, Leighlinbridge in Co. Carlow, Donard in Co. Wicklow, Bawnboy in Co. Cavan and Ballinspittle in Co. Cork.

Following the report on the number of stations open in Ireland, the Garda Commissioner wrote to the Office of Public Works to plan and process the reopening of the Garda stations.