Several injuries as van ploughs into popular tourist area in Barcelona

POLICE in Barcelona have said there are several injuries after a van ploughed into crowds of people in a popular tourist area .
The incident occurred in Las Ramblas shortly after 4pm this afternoon.
Emergency services have also asked to close metro and train stations and that people avoid the area.
One eye witness told Sky News: “The whole street started to run, screaming.”
Another witness described ‘chaotic scenes,’ and said police had locked some members into a local church for safety.
JUST IN: Barcelona police confirm a 'massive crash' from a van has occurred in the city center, several injured. pic.twitter.com/VHXtrmFzbQ
