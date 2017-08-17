London
Several injuries as van ploughs into popular tourist area in Barcelona

Several injuries as van ploughs into popular tourist area in Barcelona

August 17, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins

 

The scene in Barcelona. (Picture: Sky News)

POLICE in Barcelona have said there are several injuries after a van ploughed into crowds of people in a popular tourist area . 

The incident occurred in Las Ramblas shortly after 4pm this afternoon.

Emergency services have also asked to close metro and train stations and that people avoid the area.

One eye witness told Sky News: “The whole street started to run, screaming.”

Another witness described ‘chaotic scenes,’ and said police had locked some members into a local church for safety.

This is a rolling news story, more as we get it. 

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

