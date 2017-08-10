The sexiest accents in Ireland county by county

FOR such a small country, the Emerald Isle certainly has its fair share of unique accents.

But which one is most attractive? According to a new survey, conducted by Lovin.ie, Co. Derry is the home of Ireland’s sexiest brogue.

Derry is the home county of stars such as actors James Nesbitt, Roma Downey and Amanda Burton, singer Nadine Coyle and legendary rock band The Undertones.

People from Kildare were revealed to have the second most attractive accent in the country.

Ulster counties feature prominently in the list – with Co. Donegal ranked number three, Co. Down ranked number five and Co. Tyrone voted in eighth place.



Derry native Nadine Coyle has a particularly colourful accent

Co. Roscommon, home to Irish actor and comedian Chris O’Dowd, was number 10 on the list.

The light-hearted research described Co. Antrim natives, including everyone from Portrush to west Belfast, as: “Everyone is just Gerry Adams”.

Ireland’s least-attractive accent was Co. Laois at number 32, closely followed by counties Louth and Longford.

As for Dublinese, the capital’s accent (one of them anyway) was placed smack bang in the middle of the list in 15th place.

Here are Ireland’s sexiest accents county by county, according to Lovin.ie…

1. Derry

2. Kildare

3. Donegal

4. Limerick

5. Down

6. Cork

7. Mayo

8. Tyrone

9. Clare

10. Roscommon

11. Kerry

12. Waterford

13. Tipperary

14. Wicklow

15. Dublin

16. Fermanagh

17. Antrim

18. Monaghan

19. Kilkenny

20. Armagh

21. Meath

22. Sligo

23. Wexford

24. Cavan

25. Galway

26. Offaly

27. Leitrim

28. Carlow

29. Westmeath

30. Longford

31. Louth

32. Laois