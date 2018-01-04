London
Entertainment

Shane MacGowan pays tribute to his mother a year after fatal New Years Day car crash

January 4, 2018 By  Ryan Price
Shane MacGowan with mum Therese. (Picture: Victoria Mary Clarke – Instagram)

SHANE MACGOWAN has paid a heartbreaking tribute to his mum one year after her death.

The Pogues singer remembered his “warm, thoughtful, beautiful, witty” mother Therese MacGowan, 87, who tragically died on New Year’s Day last year when the car she was driving struck a wall in Tipperary.

His longterm girlfriend Victoria Mary Clarke took to Instagram to post on his behalf and shared a beautiful photograph of the pair.

More Entertainment:

The post reads: “In loving memory of the most amazing, kind, warm, thoughtful, beautiful, witty woman, Therese Mac Gowan who is greatly loved and missed.”

In loving memory of the most amazing, kind, warm, thoughtful, beautiful, witty woman, Therese Mac Gowan who is greatly loved and missed ❤️

Posted by Victoria Mary Clarke on Wednesday, January 3, 2018

Mrs MacGowan was described as a loving and caring mum at her funeral mass.

Mourners were told: “So many people said she could have made a professional career her singing was so good.

“She passed that honour to Shane and of course Siobhan you acquired the literary skills of writing.”

Mrs MacGowan and her husband Maurice had celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary just four months before her sudden death.

The couple left Co Tipperary for Kent in the late 1950’s, where Shane and Siobhan were born, but later moved back to Ireland from the UK when Shane was a teenager.

Here’s Shane singing a tune with a little help from his late mother Therese.

featuredIrelandShane MacGowanThe Poguestribute

Ryan Price
