Shane MacGowan is throwing a MASSIVE party for his 60th birthday

SOME of music’s biggest names will be getting together to celebrate Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan’s 60th birthday.

The singer, who turns 60 on Christmas Day, will be joined by Nick Cave, Bobby Gillespie of Primal Scream, Cerys Matthews, Clem Burke of Blondie, Glen Matlock of the Sex Pistols and more for a special concernt in Ireland in the new year.

Tickets are now on sale for Perspectives: Shane MacGowan 60th Birthday Celebration takes place on January 15 at the National Concert Hall in Dublin.

Also joining the line up are up-and-coming Limerick band Whenyoung, who were hand-picked by MacGowan to perform.

The event will be hosted by broadcaster John Kelly and has been produced and curated in collaboration with The Fairytale of New York singer.

The concert will be a collaboration between the iconic singer’s friends and artists who admire his work as well as those who have been influenced by him.

Members of The Pogues led by Musical Director Terry Edwards have also come together to form a new band to perform.

“We are truly honoured to be playing at Shane McGowan’s 60th birthday, and in the very special setting that is the National Concert Hall, Dublin,” Whenyoung said.

“To us, Shane is one of the greatest living poets and songwriters and we are very humbled to be apart of his occasion.”