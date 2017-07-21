London
20°
scattered clouds
humidity: 46%
wind: 8m/s SSE
H 20 • L 16
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
CMA Leaderboard
Home  |  Life & Style  |  Sharon Shannon treats herd of cows to mooving Irish trad session

Sharon Shannon treats herd of cows to mooving Irish trad session

July 21, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Sharon Shannon serenaded the cows with her udderly brilliant performance (Picture: Facebook)

IRISH accordionist Sharon Shannon mesmerised a herd of cows with a heifernly performance as she stopped by a Waterford field en route to Cork.

The musician posted a video of the performance to Facebook, showing the cows wandering towards the sound of her accordion in udder amazement at her legen-dairy skills.

One showed its appreciation by licking her knee.

The video has been viewed over 400,000 times but Shannon isn’t one to milk the attention.

Instead, she said she did it “to promote awareness of how beautiful and intelligent they are, and how their lives are just as precious to them as a dog’s life is to a dog or our own lives are to us.”

She added: “If you love animals and care about the environment, I recommended watching a film called Cowspiracy which exposes the shocking truth about the disastrous effects of animal agriculture on our precious planet.”

Check out the cows mooving to the beat below…

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
GMC MPU

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
‘I don’t want my daughters to look back on their childhood thinking mammy was always in bed’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post