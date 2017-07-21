Sharon Shannon treats herd of cows to mooving Irish trad session

, By Aidan Lonergan

IRISH accordionist Sharon Shannon mesmerised a herd of cows with a heifernly performance as she stopped by a Waterford field en route to Cork. The musician posted a video of the performance to Facebook, showing the cows wandering towards the sound of her accordion in udder amazement at her legen-dairy skills. One showed its appreciation by licking her knee. The video has been viewed over 400,000 times but Shannon isn’t one to milk the attention. Instead, she said she did it “to promote awareness of how beautiful and intelligent they are, and how their lives are just as precious to them as a dog’s life is to a dog or our own lives are to us.” She added: “If you love animals and care about the environment, I recommended watching a film called Cowspiracy which exposes the shocking truth about the disastrous effects of animal agriculture on our precious planet.” Check out the cows mooving to the beat below… ( 0 ) Likes ( 0 ) Dislikes CowsfeaturedSharon Shannontrad sessionviral