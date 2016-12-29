London
Home  |  News  |  ‘She is now with my father in heaven’ – sadness for Michael Flatley following death of his mother Eilish

‘She is now with my father in heaven’ – sadness for Michael Flatley following death of his mother Eilish

December 29, 2016 By  Mal Rogers

Michael Flatley has spoken of his grief at the loss of his mother [Picture: RollingNews.ie/Photocall Ireland]
Michael Flatley has spoken of his grief following the loss of his mother [Picture: RollingNews.ie/Photocall Ireland]
LORD OF THE DANCE star Michael Flatley has spoken of his sadness following the death of his mother Eilish.

He confirmed the news on Facebook, writing about his heartache — made all the more poignant as his father died in March 2015.

My dear mother Eilish passed away this morning. She is now with my father in heaven. Words cannot express myself and my family’s sadness at this time. May God rest her soul.

Posted by Michael Flatley on Wednesday, December 28, 2016

 

On the Facebook post the dancer and impresario wrote: “My dear mother Eilish passed away this morning.

“She is now with my father in heaven. Words cannot express myself and my family’s sadness at this time.

“May God rest her soul.”

Eilish Flatley, who was originally from Co. Carlow, emigrated to the US in 1947 with her husband Sligo native Michael Flatley Snr.

The couple founded a plumbing company in Chicago, where they raised five children.

Eilish, like her mother –  Michael’s grandmother – was a champion Irish dancer.

She encouraged the young Michael to begin lessons at the Dennehy School of Irish Dance in Chicago when he was 11.

He showed huge promise, and six years later became the first American to win the Irish Dance World Championships.

Eilish Flatley is survived by her sons Michael and Patrick, and three daughters Anne-Marie, Eliza and Thomasina.

Mal Rogers
ABOUT 

Mal Rogers is a columnist and reporter with The Irish Post

