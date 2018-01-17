London
8°
shower rain
humidity: 61%
wind: 7m/s WSW
H 7 • L 6
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Entertainment | News

‘She’s a Zombie now’ – Mexican newspaper condemned after publishing sick Dolores O’Riordan headline

January 17, 2018 By  Aidan Lonergan
Ya Es Zombi: Mexican tabloid Metro have been slammed over this disgusting Dolores O’Riordan headline (Picture: Twitter)

A MEXICAN newspaper has been slammed for poking fun at the death of Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan in a vile headline.

The Spanish-language tabloid ‘Metro’ used the band’s super-hit ‘Zombie’ to make a joke at the expense of the tragic Irishwoman, who died in a London hotel on Monday morning aged just 46.

The sensationalist paper teased a story about O’Riordan on their front page with the line “Ya Es Zombi” – which roughly translates to “she’s a zombie now” or “she’s already a zombie”.

More News:

Metro, which has over 60,000 followers on Facebook, has been slammed by social media users who have branded its headline “sick and disgusting”.

Santiago Vidal wrote: “Terrible and shame on the owners of this publication”.

Guillermo Santillan added: “How much do they pay you for these disgusting jokes? I hope it’s more than what their credibility is worth”.

While a third simply said: “Shame on you, @PeriodicoMetro”.

The newspaper has also come in for flak from a number of fellow Spanish-speaking publications.

El Huffington Post – the Spanish-language version of the popular US news site – branded the tabloid “indignant”, while Spanish daily Publico described the headline as “the most offensive of the year”.

Deathdolores o riordanfeaturedheadlinesIrishMexicooutrageThe Cranberries

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

Recommended for you:
Mrs Brown’s Boys’ set for big reveal as bandages come off to unveil the new Rory

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post