‘She’s a Zombie now’ – Mexican newspaper condemned after publishing sick Dolores O’Riordan headline

A MEXICAN newspaper has been slammed for poking fun at the death of Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan in a vile headline.
The Spanish-language tabloid ‘Metro’ used the band’s super-hit ‘Zombie’ to make a joke at the expense of the tragic Irishwoman, who died in a London hotel on Monday morning aged just 46.
The sensationalist paper teased a story about O’Riordan on their front page with the line “Ya Es Zombi” – which roughly translates to “she’s a zombie now” or “she’s already a zombie”.
Metro, which has over 60,000 followers on Facebook, has been slammed by social media users who have branded its headline “sick and disgusting”.
Santiago Vidal wrote: “Terrible and shame on the owners of this publication”.
Guillermo Santillan added: “How much do they pay you for these disgusting jokes? I hope it’s more than what their credibility is worth”.
While a third simply said: “Shame on you, @PeriodicoMetro”.
The newspaper has also come in for flak from a number of fellow Spanish-speaking publications.
El Huffington Post – the Spanish-language version of the popular US news site – branded the tabloid “indignant”, while Spanish daily Publico described the headline as “the most offensive of the year”.
