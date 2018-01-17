‘She’s a Zombie now’ – Mexican newspaper condemned after publishing sick Dolores O’Riordan headline

A MEXICAN newspaper has been slammed for poking fun at the death of Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan in a vile headline.

The Spanish-language tabloid ‘Metro’ used the band’s super-hit ‘Zombie’ to make a joke at the expense of the tragic Irishwoman, who died in a London hotel on Monday morning aged just 46.

The sensationalist paper teased a story about O’Riordan on their front page with the line “Ya Es Zombi” – which roughly translates to “she’s a zombie now” or “she’s already a zombie”.

Y demuestra que ni se preocupan en escuchar o leer de que va la letra. — Uxío Feixó Seara 🇮🇪 🏴 🏴‍☠️ (@Durruti_K) January 16, 2018

Madre del amor — Gema Puenteviejo (@GemaPuenteviejo) January 16, 2018

Metro, which has over 60,000 followers on Facebook, has been slammed by social media users who have branded its headline “sick and disgusting”.

Santiago Vidal wrote: “Terrible and shame on the owners of this publication”.

Guillermo Santillan added: “How much do they pay you for these disgusting jokes? I hope it’s more than what their credibility is worth”.

Ja hem perdonareu però s’ha de ser un fill de puta sublim per permetre un titular així. — Ferran (@ferrangonz) January 16, 2018

A l’alçada del periòdico de Catalunya o esportius💩 — Zytum PunkMetal. El (@ZytumMetal) January 17, 2018

Qué poquito tacto y sentido común. — Walkyria (@Walkyriawalky) January 17, 2018

While a third simply said: “Shame on you, @PeriodicoMetro”.

The newspaper has also come in for flak from a number of fellow Spanish-speaking publications.

El Huffington Post – the Spanish-language version of the popular US news site – branded the tabloid “indignant”, while Spanish daily Publico described the headline as “the most offensive of the year”.