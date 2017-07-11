London
Home  |  News  |  Shock as toddler, 3, dies after being found with stab wounds at home in Ireland

July 11, 2017 By  Desmond Busteed
Members of the forensic team inside the apartment complex where a three-year-old boy died in Dublin. (Pictures: Rolling News)

A THREE-year-old boy has died after being found with stab wounds at a house in Ireland.

Gardaí have launched an investigation after they were called to a home in the Poddle Park area of Kimmage, south Dublin at around 7pm.

A woman in her 40s, believed to be an Iranian doctor and the boy’s mother, was also discovered with serious injuries and taken to hospital for treatment, where she remains.

The infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

The apartment in a gated complex, containing about 20 flats, was sealed off in preparation for the arrival of Ireland’s State Pathologist alongside members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí have described the incident as a personal tragedy and are not looking for anyone else in relation to the child’s death.

A note left with a teddy bear outside the property.

Speaking to The Irish Post from Dublin, local Sinn Féin councillor Ray McHugh said the community is in shock over what has happened.

“The mother is still seriously injured in St James’ Hospital here in Dublin,” he said.

“I was talking to some of the neighbors up there, the area itself would be a fairly private gated apartment block, about 20 apartments.

Councillor McHugh added: “I was talking to a few of the residents that would have known the lady, she was very quiet. She was Iranian and I believe she was a doctor.”

“It’s just unbelievable, locals are in a state of shock up there. They’re bringing up teddy bears and candles and I’d say that is going to continue.”

