Shocking footage shows man swimming in sea as Ophelia lashes Ireland

SHOCKING footage has emerged showing a man swimming in the sea as Ophelia lashes the west of Ireland coast.

The footage was broadcast during an update on Hurricane Ophelia in Ireland by Sky News earlier today.

In the footage, the man can be seen walking along the pier at Salthill Prom in Co Galway.

He then climbs down a ladder and diving into the Atlantic as waves crash over him.

The footage comes as three people have been confirmed dead as Hurricane Ophelia battered Ireland.

A woman in her 50s died after a tree struck her car in Waterford and a man in his 30s died after attempting to clear a fallen tree with a chainsaw in Co Tipperary.

A third man died in Co Louth after his car was hit by a falling tree.

There have been repeated calls from Irish emergency services for people to stay indoors during the storm, and not to drive or use waterways.

Watch the footage in the video below…

Storm #Ophelia update “This is going to get worse” – Police are asking people to heed their warnings about Storm #Ophelia. Here’s the latest update Posted by Sky News on Monday, 16 October 2017