Short film captures 30 years of Irish in Britain history at London’s Irish Studies Centre

January 25, 2017 By  Irish Post
isc30-n
LtoR: Professor Dianne Willcocks, Board of Governors, London Metropolitan University and one of the founders of the Irish Studies Centre; Irish Ambassador Dan Mulhall; Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn; Professor John Raftery, Vice Chancellor, London Metropolitan University; Professor Shaun Richards and Dr Tony Murray, Director of the Irish Studies Centre (Picture: Malcolm McNally)

A VIDEO to mark the 30th anniversary of London Met’s Irish Studies Centre sheds light on the evolution of the Irish in Britain over the decades.

Founded in 1986, the centre was the first of its kind in Britain and now promotes Irish studies through teaching, research, archiving and community liaison.

Dr Tony Murray is Director of the ISC and produced the short film.

Scroll down to watch the video

Having graduated in Irish Studies in 1992 and, after running an Irish community bookshop and literary festival for a number of years, he joined the Irish Studies Centre at London Metropolitan University.

As well as being Director of the Irish Studies Centre, he is also a Senior Lecturer in English Literature in The Cass.

“Over the last 30 years, we have conducted ground-breaking research into the Irish community in Britain, run innovative courses such as the Irish Writers in London Summer School and contributed to the Northern Ireland Peace Process by providing a platform for inclusive dialogue with all the parties involved,” he said.

“In addition, the Archive of the Irish in Britain which is housed here is an academic and community resource with a global reputation.”

The film will feature excerpts from Professor Dianne Wilcocks, former Director of Research at the Polytechnic of North London, London Met’s predecessor, as well as Lord Herman Ouseley.

The centre was visited by the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, last May 2016.

Its archive is home to artefacts which tell the story of the Irish community’s experience in London and across Britain.

The centre also runs of a number of annual events, including: the Irish Writers in London Summer School, the Irish in Britain Seminar Series and the Annual Autumn Lecture.

Watch a history of the Irish Studies Centre here…

