Sign of Peace handshake suspended at Mass across one Irish parish over Aussie Flu fears

THE SIGN of Peace handshake has been suspended at Masses across one Irish parish amid fears over Aussie Flu.
Ballyshannon priest Fr Cathal O Fearrai, Parish Priest of Kilbarron Parish said he was suspending the traditional shaking of hands at Masses.
The suspension will continue until such time as the flu risk is reduced, and added it was a precautionary measure and not the first time it had been taken at masses.
He also said that he would not be surprised if other local priests in the Diocese of Raphoe would also introduce such measures.
The Diocese of Down and Connor has also advised priests to disinfect their hands before they distribute Holy Communion.
The HSE said reported cases of flu had increased in the week before Christmas and that flu “is now actively circulating in Ireland” as they urged at-risk people to get the flu vaccine.
A small number of people have also died from the infection, the HSE said.
Fr Cathal O’Fearrai, told Ocean FM that they took the action to stop the risk of spreading infection.
“The priests, talking amongst ourselves and among some of the people in the parish – because there’s a lot of flu around that we decided just for the time being not to have people shake hands as part of the Liturgical practices at Mass.
“We decided to start that off this weekend because it’s very often that through the shaking of hands the flu can be passed on from one to another.
“It’s a precaution we can do at parish level,” Fr O’Fearrai said.
SarahJanuary 8, 2018 at 10:14 am
I live in Scotland and have always said that we should not have to shake hands at mass I had cancer twice and could not shake hands because my immune system was at its lowest . I saw people looking at me so after mass I had to explain to the people who were near me at mass why I could not do it . So best wishes father for telling your parishioners not to shake hands because you can pass on germs