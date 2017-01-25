London
19°
broken clouds
humidity: 77%
wind: 4m/s SSW
H 19 • L 16
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
McKeefry Banner – January 2017
Home  |  Entertainment  |  Life & Style  |  Singer’s sean nós performance of Irish love song Eleanór na Rún is mesmerising

Singer’s sean nós performance of Irish love song Eleanór na Rún is mesmerising

January 25, 2017 By  Siobhan Breatnach & Malcolm McNally
mariannemcaleer-n
Singer Marianne McAleer (Pictures: Malcolm McNally)

A SEAN nós singer’s haunting rendition of a classic Irish love song captivated audiences at a recent celebration of Irish culture in the English capital.

Marianne McAleer performed at a special event hosted by the Institute of Irish Studies, University of Liverpool in London last weekend.

The Somerset-based singer, an award-winning Fleadh Cheoil performer, grew up in an Irish family in Kilburn, where she learned her songs from and early age from her Cavan father, Jim McPhillips.

Best known for her traditional Irish songs and the occassional lilt, she says she learned to sing Eleanór na Rún from a Connemara singer years ago.

The tune is a tradition Irish love song from 16th century Ireland about a farmer and his sweetheart.

Scroll down to watch her perform the song below…

You could hear a pin drop as she belted out the tune at the Institute’s The Irish Language: A Day of Literature, Film and Song day, held at the University of Liverpool London Campus in association with the Irish Cultural Centre Hammersmith on January 21.

Finn and Marianne McAleer and Eddie Saddington
Finn and Marianne McAleer and Eddie Saddington

The event was opened by Professor Pete Shirlow, Director of the Institute of Irish Studies at the University of Liverpool, with a welcome address given by Irish Ambassador Dan Mulhall.

Professor Alan Titley, Emeritus Professor of Modern Irish at UCC, gave a lecture on Pádraic Ó Conaire’s Deoraíocht and Irish London.

There were also short film screenings introduced by Professor Lance Pettitt and poet Seán Hutton, followed by a discussion.

The day was rounded off with a drinks reception and McAleer’s musical performance, which was accompanied by Eddie Saddington on mandolin/guitar and the singer’s son Finn McAleer on fiddle.

You can catch Marianne McAleer live at the Cellar Upstairs Folk Club on Saturday, March 18 at the Calthorpe Arms, London WC1X 8JR

Watch Marianne singing below…

The day was enjoyed by a host of guests, some of whom are pictured below…

dsc_4794-n
Finn and Marianne McAleer and Eddie Saddington
dsc_4794-n
dsc_4811-n
Pauline Flynn and Theresa O'Gorman
dsc_4811-n
dsc_4804-n
Mike Jupp, John and Jacinta Scannell and Eleanor Jupp
dsc_4804-n
dsc_4843-n
Tom Durkan and James McDonald
dsc_4843-n
dsc_4845-n
Miriam Sweeney and Anne Taft
dsc_4845-n
dsc_4834-n
Naomi Calligaro and Anthony Lavelle
dsc_4834-n
Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
Kelly Bar – MPU – January

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

craic-f

Recommended for you:
The Craicheads’ top 10 Christmas songs that should be on your festive playlist

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4137

Subscribe

Irish Post