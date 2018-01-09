Sinn Féin decision to suspend MP over controversial Kingsmill video slammed as ‘pathetic’

THE SUSPENSION of Sinn Féin MP Barry McElduff over a controversial video has been slammed as a ‘pathetic’ decision by the party’s opposition.

McElduff, MP for west Tyrone, posted a video showing him posing with a load of Kingsmill bread balanced on his head to his social media account.

The posting coincided with the anniversary of the January 5 1976 Kingsmill Massacre, in which ten Protestant men were shot by Republican gunmen in Co Armagh.

In response to backlash to the video, McElduff removed the post and apologised for the offence and ‘unintended hurt’ caused to victims’ families.

Further, I apologise for any hurt or offence caused. Never my intention to offend anyone who has suffered grievously. — Barry McElduff MP (@BarryMcElduff) January 6, 2018

Mindful of unintended hurt caused to victims' families I would be very willing to meet with Kingsmill Massacre families if they were willing — Barry McElduff MP (@BarryMcElduff) January 6, 2018

In a decision by senior Sinn Féin party officials yesterday in Belfast, McElduff was suspended from party duty for three months.

On announcing his suspension, Leader Michelle O’Neill said she does not believe that his actions were ‘calculated or deliberately intended to be malicious’ but the tweet was ‘ill-judged, indefensible and caused hurt and pain to the victims of Kingsmill.’

Writing in today’s Belfast Telegraph DUP leader Arlene Foster said: “The decision by Sinn Fein to suspend Barry McElduff for three months is a pathetic response to the offence he has caused.

“Sinn Fein is fond of the word ‘respect’.

“We are often lectured about respecting republicans, about respecting rights and about respecting different cultures and languages… But it would seem that Sinn Fein’s definition of respect is very different from everyone else’s.”

Foster condemned Mr McElduff’s video post but claimed senior party members were far from blameless and accused Sinn Féin of being indifferent to the feelings of victims of Republican violence.

“What he did was deeply offensive in and of itself, but it is bad behaviour which has, in effect, been authorised on high in Sinn Fein by the culture created by its leaders and the turning of a blind eye to repeated wrongdoings,” she said.

“Many had hoped Michelle O’Neill’s ascension to the position of Sinn Fein leader in Northern Ireland would see a page turned in the attitude and approach of Sinn Fein. They were wrong.”

“This incident represents a fork in the road for Sinn Fein. They can choose to continue glorifying the IRA and re-traumatising victims, or they can seize the chance created by a change in leadership to adopt an attitude that is respectful and remorseful.

“That is the stark but simple choice that faces Sinn Fein today.

“The so-called ‘disciplining’ of Barry McElduff for his disgraceful actions has been mocked in all directions,” she said.