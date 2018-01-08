London
News

Sinn Féin MP suspended from party for three months following video controversy on anniversary of Kingsmill Massacre

January 8, 2018 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
The west Tyrone MP featured in a video balancing a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head on the anniversary of the Kingsmill Massacre.

THE SINN Féin MP at the centre of a controversial video on the anniversary of the Kingsmill Massacre has been suspended from the party for three months. 

The decision was made following a meeting of senior members of the party in Belfast today.

The west Tyrone MP featured in a video showing him balancing a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head posted to a social media account on the anniversary of the massacre.

More News:

Kingsmill is a well-known brand of bread in Northern Ireland and also shares a name with the south Armagh village that witnessed one of the most notorious incidents of the Trouble.

On January 5 1976, Republican gunmen stopped a van carrying textile workers on their way home, identified the Protestant occupants, lined them up at the side of the road and shot them.

Only one of the 11 men gunned down survived the attack.

Following backlash from the video, McElduff deleted the video and apologised.

 

featured

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins

Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

