Sinn Féin MP suspended from party for three months following video controversy on anniversary of Kingsmill Massacre

THE SINN Féin MP at the centre of a controversial video on the anniversary of the Kingsmill Massacre has been suspended from the party for three months.

The decision was made following a meeting of senior members of the party in Belfast today.

The west Tyrone MP featured in a video showing him balancing a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head posted to a social media account on the anniversary of the massacre.

Kingsmill is a well-known brand of bread in Northern Ireland and also shares a name with the south Armagh village that witnessed one of the most notorious incidents of the Trouble.

On January 5 1976, Republican gunmen stopped a van carrying textile workers on their way home, identified the Protestant occupants, lined them up at the side of the road and shot them.

Only one of the 11 men gunned down survived the attack.

Following backlash from the video, McElduff deleted the video and apologised.

Have deleted video post. Had not realised or imagined for a second any possible link between product brand name and Kingsmill Anniversary. — Barry McElduff MP (@BarryMcElduff) January 6, 2018

Further, I apologise for any hurt or offence caused. Never my intention to offend anyone who has suffered grievously. — Barry McElduff MP (@BarryMcElduff) January 6, 2018