Sinn Féin MPs fly to Westminster in surprise move as Tory-DUP talks get under way

SINN Féin will travel to the House of Commons today despite their century-long policy of abstention from Britain’s Parliament.

The Irish Republican party’s seven newly-elected MPs will visit their Commons offices for a “series of engagements and briefings”, a party source confirmed.

The Sun reported that Sinn Féin have not ruled out taking their seats in parliament for the first time since the part was founded by Arthur Griffith in 1905.

But a Sinn Féin spokesman told The Irish Post: “I can confirm that we will not be taking up our seats in Westminster.

“Sinn Féin stand in British general elections on an abstentionist platform. This is not a new policy. This position was once again resoundingly endorsed by the electorate last Thursday.”

Sinn Féin confirmed that its MPs will travel to Westminster for the House of Commons induction day for newcomers and will sign up for office space, register for staff allowances and expenses.

They added: “The party’s seven newly elected MPs are in London for a series of engagements and meetings and will brief FPA members on how they view any DUP agreement with the Government, and its implications for Northern Ireland.”

The move comes as party rivals the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) arrived in Downing Street for talks on a deal with Theresa May to form a majority government.

Both parties made positive gains in last week’s general election – with Sinn Féin taking seven seats to the DUP’s 10.

The DUP’s 10 seats would push Theresa May’s total of 319 above the 326 threshold needed for a majority in Westminster.

Yesterday, DUP leader Arlene Foster hit out at Sinn Féin leaders concerned about the effect her party’s enhanced influence at Westminster could have on the peace process.

“If others decide that they are not coming back into the devolved administration here in Northern Ireland then those issues will have to be dealt with at Westminster,” she said.

“It is really for Sinn Féin to decide where they want those powers to lie.”