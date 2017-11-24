Sir Bob Geldof gives intense speech as he receives Lifetime Achievement Award at the Irish Post Awards

Sir Bob Geldof has been presented with The Irish Post’s Lifetime Achievement Award at the 40th annual Irish Post Awards.

“What’s amazing about tonight is that all of us – oh this night – this great success of ours, and maybe less of some of our Irish community who we need to constantly monitor and take care of but we owe it to a magnificent country and a very tolerant people who are the British.

“If we don’t acknowledge that, if we keep locked into our community then there’s something wrong,” he said, after receiving the gong, which was presented by Hollywood actress Fionnula Flanagan, who received the Irish Post Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.

On Brexit, the former Boomtown Rats frontman said: “Over 90 percent of the Irish in Britain – the great Irish cities of London, Manchester, Liverpool, Derry and Belfast voted to remain.

“It is in the interest of Britain to stay in Europe, as it is in the interest of Ireland to be allied with Britain in Europe, and this is very dangerous for our native country and it is very dangerous for here.

“We have a year and a half to prevent this catastrophe

“As Irish we’re used to watching the British shoot themselves in the foot. But this is the first time I’ve seen them knife themselves in the guts,” he continued.

Regarding the Irish community in Britain he said:”Together we are immense. Together we are really immense.”

Watch the full video of Sir Bob Geldof’s speech below…

The Dublin musician and philanthropist became world famous after staging Live Aid at Wembley Stadium in 1985.

Lead singer of the Boomtown Rats, Geldof has become known as a tireless activist, particularly against poverty in Africa and has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

He is also a successful businessman, largely in the communications and media sector.

More than 1,000 people are gathered in The Great Room at the Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane tonight for the 40th anniversary of The Irish Post Awards.

Hosted by renowned broadcaster and TV personality Eamonn Holmes, the Awards ceremony honours Irish success and achievement in business, community, sport, film, music, entertainment, politics and more.

For the first time, tonight’s ceremony is being broadcast live by the Irish public service broadcaster TG4.

An estimated global audience of one million is expected to be watching tonight’s show on TV, online via irishpost.co.uk and social media channels.

The 40th Annual Irish Post Awards are sponsored by DRS Bond Management, Ardent Tide and The Color Company.