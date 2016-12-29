London
Sir Trevor McDonald among guests at Irish Embassy in London for annual press reception

Sir Trevor McDonald among guests at Irish Embassy in London for annual press reception

December 29, 2016 By  Malcolm McNally

Roger Lomas, former Mayor of London Ken Livingstone and Sir Trevor McDonald

    Roger Lomas, former Mayor of London Ken Livingstone and Sir Trevor McDonald. (Pictures: Malcolm McNally)

THE IRISH Embassy in London held its annual press reception, where press and political personalities enjoyed an end-of-year gathering hosted by Irish Ambassador Dan Mulhall and his wife Greta.

See more of who attended here…

Greta Mulhall, centre, with Maggie Doyle from BBC Radio Kent and Angela Sammon from GOAL UK
Aine Gallagher and Keith Doyle from the BBC and Fiona Mitchell from RTE
Clare Brosnan from the Irish Embassy with John Crowley from the International Business Times and Jason Douglas from the Wall Street Journal
Alan Whysall, Labour MP Conor McGinn and Robert Condon
Sinn Féin MP Pat Doherty, Francesca Kay and Joe Dwyer
Joe Lynam from the BBC and Max Foster from CNN
Historian, journalist and novelist Ruth Dudley Edwards and David Harding
Paddy Lennon (Patrick Lennon Associates), Victoria Coleman-Smith (Sunday Times) and John McEntee (Daily Mail)
Liz McShane, Rita Conneely (Labour Party Irish Society) and Paula Kelly (SDLP)
ABOUT 

Malcolm McNally is a photographer with The Irish Post. Follow him on Twitter @malcolmmcnally

dsc_1170-f

