Sister of fallen rescue pilot condemns ‘reckless idiots’ taking risks during hurricane

THE SISTER of fallen rescue pilot Captain Dara Fitzpatrick has condemned ‘reckless idiots’ taking risks during Hurricane Ophelia.

Despite the severe Status Red weather warning and advice from emergency services yesterday, many people were seen swimming and diving into the sea off Irish coasts.

Niamh Fitzpatrick, whose sister Dara died after the rescue helicopter R116 crashed off the coast of Mayo in March this year, took to Twitter to voice her disgust.

“Those reckless idiots, now I think that even if it was their mother, sister, brother, father in rescue crew it mightn’t stop them.

“Disgusted,” Ms Fitzpatrick said.

She later replied to a commenter that, “Even though circumstances were very different, having lost my sister on a search and rescue mission, [it is] very hard to stomach.”

The Irish Coast Guard said they had responded to many incidents yesterday after members of the public ignored continued warnings to stay away from coast areas.

Dún Laoghaire Coast Guard it received a call to reports of two seven year old children entering the water with flippers at Seapoint this afternoon.

Rescue crews responded immediately to the scene, and said the conditions were extremely hazardous.

Three search teams conducted a search along with local gardaí, but after a thorough search the team was stood down as witnesses said the youths had gone home.

Elsewhere, in Galway an older man was spotted wading into the Atlantic Ocean from the Blackrock Diving Tower off the Salthill Promenade.

Another person was also spotted diving from the top of the Tower into the swells of the Atlantic as the waves battered rocks on the coastline.

Check out the footage here…

Spot the fool jumping into the water at Salthill in Galway Posted by The Irish Post on Tuesday, 17 October 2017