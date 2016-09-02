London
19°
broken clouds
humidity: 77%
wind: 4m/s SSW
H 19 • L 16
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
IP Awards – Save the Date – Banner
Home  |  Sport  |  Six staggering stats about the physical evolution of the rugby player

Six staggering stats about the physical evolution of the rugby player

September 2, 2016 By  Irish Post
The Evolution of the All-Blacks
The Evolution of the All-Blacks

IRISH rugby is contemplating the premature retirement of another young talented player through injury.

This week, 25-year-old Munster out-half Johnny Holland confirmed his time in the game is over after failing to overcome an injury initially picked up in 2014.

Through a combination of factors, such as rugby going professional in 1995 and allowing players to train full time, through to a better understanding of nutrition, an intense strength and conditioning program and the natural increase in stature in humans over the years, rugby players are now bigger and stronger than ever.

The question is, how big is too big? Here’s some staggering stats about how the physique of top rugby players has evolved over the years, and what impact this has had on the game:

  • Between 1947 and 2015, the average weight and height of players in the team has increased by 6.93cm and 20kg respectively.

  • This 20 per cent increase in height since the 1940s has led to a 44 per cent rise in strength which has led to 73 per cent increase inertia – meaning an increase in impact.

  • The current concussion rate for Rugby players is 10.5 per 1000 hours, a huge rise from the 2.5 in 1000 in 2002. To put this into perspective, professional boxing – a sport dedicated to athletes punching one another – has a concussion rate of 17.5 per 1000.

Concussion rates

  • The rugby football union (RFU) has reported an increase in concussions in their games. During the 2012-13 season, there were 54 instances of concussion, whereas there were 86 in the 2013-2014 season.

  • Compared to the average male intake of 55g a day, a modern-day 100kg rugby player will consume 220-300g of protein.

  • The size, weight, speed and power is leading to a high increase in tackling. In the 2006 Six Nations event, there were 171 successful tackles made. By 2014, that figure had increased to 250.

Figures courtesy of Media Works and www.maxinutrition.com

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
London Irish Singles – September MPU

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

2016 UEFA European Championship Round Of 16, Parc Olympique Lyonnais, Lyon, France 26/6/2016 Republic of Ireland vs France Ireland players dejected after Antoine Griezmann's goal Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie

Recommended for you:
One hell of a ride: Ireland’s heroes can hold their heads high after Euro 2016 exit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4137

Subscribe

Irish Post