Sixteen people rushed to hospital in Shannon after plane bound for London makes emergency landing

SIXTEEN people were injured from ‘unexpected turbulence’ forcing a transatlantic flight they were on to make an emergency landing at Shannon Airport.
Fourteen passengers and two crew members were taken to a local hospital upon arrival at the airport.
The United Airlines flight UA-880 touched down at the airport just before 6am this morning.
The flight was en route from Houston, Texas to London Heathrow.
A statement from the airline said:
“The aircraft diverted to Shannon Airport in Ireland where it was met by medical personnel,
“United Airlines is providing care and support to customers and crew of flight UA-880 which experienced severe and unexpected turbulence during a flight from Houston to London Heathrow today,”
The Boeing 767-300 jet had 207 passengers and crew of 13 on board.
Flight track of #UA880 diversion to @ShannonAirport after passengers and crew injured by severe #turbulence https://t.co/j82Nli7KVO
— Josh Mainka (@JoshMainka) August 31, 2016
Leave a Reply