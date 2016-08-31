London
Sixteen people rushed to hospital in Shannon after plane bound for London makes emergency landing

Sixteen people rushed to hospital in Shannon after plane bound for London makes emergency landing

August 31, 2016 By  Pearse Corcoran
An emergency landing occurred at Shannon Airport this morning (Photo: RollingNews.ie)
An emergency landing occurred at Shannon Airport this morning
(Photo: RollingNews.ie)

SIXTEEN people were injured from ‘unexpected turbulence’ forcing a transatlantic flight they were on to make an emergency landing at Shannon Airport.

Fourteen passengers and two crew members were taken to a local hospital upon arrival at the airport.

The United Airlines flight UA-880 touched down at the airport just before 6am this morning.

The flight was en route from Houston, Texas to London Heathrow.

A statement from the airline said:

“The aircraft diverted to Shannon Airport in Ireland where it was met by medical personnel,

“United Airlines is providing care and support to customers and crew of flight UA-880 which experienced severe and unexpected turbulence during a flight from Houston to London Heathrow today,”

The Boeing 767-300 jet had 207 passengers and crew of 13 on board.

Irish Post
ABOUT 

The Irish Post is the biggest-selling weekly newspaper for the Irish in Britain and the voice of the Irish community since 1970. Follow the Irish Post on Twitter @theirishpost

