Skills shed to give retired and vulnerable Irish in London a place to enhance talents and hobbies

FOUR Irish organisations in London have joined forces to provide support for men who have retired from the construction industry.

O’Donovan Waste Disposal has partnered with Irish in Britain, Innisfree Housing Association and the TLICN to provide a shed for Innisfree’s residents and the wider community.

The structure will provide a space for them to make items through a range of skills – such as basket weaving, upholstery, carpentry, joinery, turning, carving, whittling, marquetry and furniture renovation – which can then be sold or given as gifts.

The project will be based at Innisfree Housing’s Clochar Court in Harlesden, where 25 Irish men and women, largely made up of retired Irish construction workers, currently live.

In order to get the project off the ground the shed will need materials, such as donations of wood, tools and other related items.

O’Donovan Waste is the first company in the construction industry to make a gift to the project by supplying a portacabin to form the shed.

On supporting the initiative, Jacqueline O’Donovan, Managing Director of O’Donovan Waste Disposal, said: “We are delighted and honoured to be involved in such an important initiative.

“These men have worked hard in our industry and it is important that we come together to support them now they are retired. The shed will be a great way of keeping them active and learn new skills.”

Charlotte Curran, Health Coordinator for Irish in Britain, added: “We are delighted to work with our partners in the development of a Shed at Innisfree Housing, where there is an endless supply of skills and enthusiasm to make this the success it will be.”

John Delahunty, CEO of Innisfree, said: “Clochar Court is a very successful scheme for Irish elders and it is appropriate that the first ‘shed’ should be here, at the heart of the community.

“Innisfree’s values are to be inspired by our Irish roots and to show passion for our work – and this shed embodies those values.”

The project will be officially opened by the Irish Ambassador in July and is still looking for additional support.

For more information or to get involved contact Cecilia.Greene@innisfree.org.uk or ccurran@irishinbritain.org