Sky News crossing the Irish Sea to launch new bureau in Dublin

SKY NEWS is heading to Dublin to open up a new bureau, as the British-based news organisation looks to strengthen its coverage of Ireland.

Darren McCaffrey, currently UK Political Correspondent at Sky News, will become Dublin Correspondent after spending seven years reporting on current affairs in Westminster.

The Fermanagh native will be permanently based in the capital alongside a dedicated crew to cover Irish breaking news stories as they unfold.

Long-serving Ireland Correspondent, David Blevins, will work alongside Mr McCaffrey by continuing to cover news across the country.

The bureau will be based on Burlington Road in Dublin 4, where around 750 Sky staff already work.

Head of News at Sky, John Ryley, said the establishment of the new Irish bureau made sense in a “post-Brexit world”.

“There has never been a better time to expand our presence in Ireland,” he explained.

SO… After 7 years at Westminster and 9 years in London I’m packing up and shipping myself to Dublin to cover all things Ireland for Sky.☘️ pic.twitter.com/qYVQH4q809 — Darren McCaffrey (@DMcCaffreySKY) June 28, 2017

“Darren is a great talent and he will work alongside David Blevins to ensure we have comprehensive coverage across the entire country, bringing the latest news and analysis to our viewers both north and south, in the UK and around the world.”

Looking forward to his new role, Mr McCaffrey said: “Brexit is not just an issue for Britain but presents threats and opportunities here in Ireland too.

“It will be a fascinating time to return home to cover decisions to be made in Dublin, decisions which will shape these two islands and indeed Europe for years to come.

“And having grown up on the border, it gives me the opportunity to reflect the concern and complicated issues affecting people there and across Ireland.”

JD Buckley, Sky Ireland’s managing director, said the new bureau comes at an “exciting time” in Irish politics after the election of new Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

“Having Darren on the ground will ensure Sky Ireland is at the forefront of not just the changing face of Irish politics but breaking news stories day in day out,” Mr Buckley said.

“The Sky News Dublin Bureau is testament to Sky’s continuous commitment to investing in Ireland.”