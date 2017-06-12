‘Sleep tight darling’: Irish boy, 2, loses battle with rare cancer after 18 months

AN IRISH boy who was battling stage four cancer has sadly lost his battle with the illness.

Caolan Melaugh from Killygordan, Co. Donegal was just 10 weeks old when he was diagnosed with high-risk Relapse Neuroblastoma.

Mum Stacey, 28, and dad Gerrard, 33, were a constant by their son’s side as the brave two-year-old battled the condition for the past two years.

Little Caolan endured exhaustive chemotherapy, surgery, stem cell transplant, radiotherapy and immunotherapy during 18 months of treatment for his illness.

His story connected with Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman, who donated a whopping €6,000 to his appeal fund for medical treatment.

The Everton star is originally from Killybegs in Donegal near to where Caolan was born.

The family had raised thousands to get Caolan to the US for vital treatment. Relapse Neuroblastoma has no known cure and has a survival rate of just 10 percent.

They took to Caolan’s fundraising Facebook page to post the devastating news that Caolan had lost his battle.

“Sorry for the lack of updates. We were too busy enjoying our time with Caolan. Unfortunately things took a very bad turn and today poor Caolan left this cruel world,” they said. “He passed away peacefully surrounded by all our family.

“He and we fought to we could no more. We are totally heartbroken but so proud of our wee man. Thank you for all the support and we please ask everyone to respect our privacy at this hard time. Sleep tight darling free from pain and suffering from now on.”

Family friend Gerard McConnell, who was behind the fundraising effort for Caolan, said everyone had tried their best for Caolan but it wasn’t enough.

“We are all devastated by this news and I cannot even begin to imagine how his parents feel. Everyone tried so hard over the past two years to get him the help and support he needed to beat this illness, that wasn’t to be in the end,” he said.

“I know for sure that one thing is certain, little Caolan will have known how much he was loved in the end, by his parents, little brother (Eoghan), grandparents and aunts and uncles.

“He was just two-years-old but he had such an impact on so many people’s lives, everyone placed so much hope in his recovery.”