London
19°
broken clouds
humidity: 77%
wind: 4m/s SSW
H 19 • L 16
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
McKeefry Banner – January 2017
Home  |  Life & Style  |  News  |  ‘Smallest house in Ireland’ finally finds a buyer

‘Smallest house in Ireland’ finally finds a buyer

January 30, 2017 By  Aidan Lonergan
Tight squeeze: 24 Vicars St in Cork is just 2.4m wide
It’s a tight squeeze at 24 Vicars St in Cork at just 2.4m wide

A TINY 2.4m wide property in the heart of an Irish city has found a buyer.

The property had previously been on the market in 2014 with a sale price set at €75,000 but failed to secure a purchase.

With just 25.2 square meters of single-storey floor space, the tiny property must surely be a contender for the title of Ireland’s smallest home.

But no. 24 Vicar Street, located off Barrack Street on the south side of Cork city, is now sale agreed for a figure above its asking price of €60,000.

The layout crams two rooms in despite its seemingly impractical size.

The largest room is the kitchen/living room at a tight 4.89m x 3.28m, located to the rear of its open plan space.

Second is the property’s bedroom at 3.18m x 1.49m to the front of the house, next to a hall measuring just 3.17m x 0.81m.

The floor plan features just 25.2 sq m of space
The floor plan features just 25.2 sq m of space

The bathroom to the rear of the house is the property’s smallest space, measuring at just 2.18m x 0.90m, complete with a tiled floor and two-piece suite.

The home was on sale with Sherry Fitzgerald before being taken off the market last week, and the estate agents admitted that the single-storey house was in need of “complete renovation.”

“This narrow site offers huge potential to someone with vision and imagination.

“The location, behind St Finbarr’s Cathedral, is very central and has all essential amenities in close proximity, namely, schools, shops, bars and restaurants.

“This is a development opportunity that should not be missed.”

For comparison, an even smaller home in Barnsbury, Islington in London was sold for £275k in 2014.

Dubbed the ‘smallest house in the world’, the 17.5sq m miniature home featured a staircase which requires the home owner to first climb onto a kitchen work surface to gain access to the property’s ‘bedroom’.

Likes(0)Dislikes(0)
IP Commercial Recruitment

Aidan Lonergan
ABOUT 

Aidan Lonergan is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow him on Twitter @ajlonergan

President Higgins was at the Embassy of Ireland to launch his book, When Ideas Matter: Speeches for an Ethical Republic (Picture: RollingNews.ie/Aras an Uachtarain)

Recommended for you:
Five brilliant quotes from Ireland’s President praising the Irish abroad

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: [email protected]
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4137

Subscribe

Irish Post