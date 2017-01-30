‘Smallest house in Ireland’ finally finds a buyer

A TINY 2.4m wide property in the heart of an Irish city has found a buyer.

The property had previously been on the market in 2014 with a sale price set at €75,000 but failed to secure a purchase.

With just 25.2 square meters of single-storey floor space, the tiny property must surely be a contender for the title of Ireland’s smallest home.

But no. 24 Vicar Street, located off Barrack Street on the south side of Cork city, is now sale agreed for a figure above its asking price of €60,000.

The layout crams two rooms in despite its seemingly impractical size.

The largest room is the kitchen/living room at a tight 4.89m x 3.28m, located to the rear of its open plan space.

Second is the property’s bedroom at 3.18m x 1.49m to the front of the house, next to a hall measuring just 3.17m x 0.81m.

The bathroom to the rear of the house is the property’s smallest space, measuring at just 2.18m x 0.90m, complete with a tiled floor and two-piece suite.

The home was on sale with Sherry Fitzgerald before being taken off the market last week, and the estate agents admitted that the single-storey house was in need of “complete renovation.”

“This narrow site offers huge potential to someone with vision and imagination.

“The location, behind St Finbarr’s Cathedral, is very central and has all essential amenities in close proximity, namely, schools, shops, bars and restaurants.

“This is a development opportunity that should not be missed.”

For comparison, an even smaller home in Barnsbury, Islington in London was sold for £275k in 2014.

Dubbed the ‘smallest house in the world’, the 17.5sq m miniature home featured a staircase which requires the home owner to first climb onto a kitchen work surface to gain access to the property’s ‘bedroom’.