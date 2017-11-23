A SNEAK peak of this year’s The Late Late Toy Show has arrived.

RTÉ has given viewers a glimpse of what this year’s programme has in store.

A central point of every Irish person’s Christmas, this year’s toy show features a traditional Christmas, with hints of The Nutcracker.

Watch the trailer for this year’s The Late Late Toy Show below…

As a young girl settles down to sleep, her Christmas snow globe twinkles and comes alive with host Ryan Tubridy acting as a toy soldier and joined by the girl and her friends playing in the snow globe.

A perfectly Christmassy trailer to get us in the mood for this year’s edition of The Late Late Toy Show.