London
10°
clear sky
humidity: 50%
wind: 8m/s SW
H 11 • L 9
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Uniform Education Banner
Entertainment | News

Sneak peak of this year’s The Late Late Toy Show has arrived

November 23, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
RTÉ has given viewers a glimpse into this The Late Late Toy Show. (Picture: RTÉ)

A SNEAK peak of this year’s The Late Late Toy Show has arrived. 

RTÉ has given viewers a glimpse of what this year’s programme has in store.

A central point of every Irish person’s Christmas, this year’s toy show features a traditional Christmas, with hints of The Nutcracker.

More News:

Watch the trailer for this year’s The Late Late Toy Show below… 

As a young girl settles down to sleep, her Christmas snow globe twinkles and comes alive with host Ryan Tubridy acting as a toy soldier and joined by the girl and her friends playing in the snow globe.

A perfectly Christmassy trailer to get us in the mood for this year’s edition of The Late Late Toy Show.

Tune in to RTÉ One on Friday, December 1st at 9.35pm for another magical night of television. 

featuredIrishThe late late toy show

Erica Doyle Higgins
ABOUT 

Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post. You can follow her on Twitter @EDoyleHiggins Do you have a story to share? Email erica@irishpost.co.uk

Recommended for you:
Caitlyn Jenner to appear on this week’s Late Late Show

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Irish Post is the biggest selling national newspaper to the Irish in Britain.

Irishpost.co.uk delivers all the latest Irish news to our online audience around the globe.

Contact Editorial

Editorial: editor@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4193

Advertise

Advertising: advertising@irishpost.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)20 8900 4159

Subscribe

Irish Post