Ireland is finally getting snow this week

Thursday is the day we can expect the white stuff to arrive. It will be a bitterly cold day with fresh, gusty north to northwest breezes and afternoon temperatures of just 3 to 6 degrees. There’ll be sunny spells and showers of rain, sleet, and snow. The likelihood of snow will increase in the evening and night as temperatures fall between -2 and +1 degrees. Frost and icy patches will develop also.
Friday will continue very cold with sunny spells and showers of rain, sleet, and snow. Highest temperatures of just 3 to 6 degrees with moderate to fresh north to northwest winds. On Friday night a sharp or severe frost will develop with icy patches as temperatures fall between -3 and 0 degrees.
Saturday will be cold and mainly dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees with light westerly winds, gradually backing southerly. At the moment, it looks like rain will spread from the west on Saturday night and will turn to snow for a time as it meets the cold air.
