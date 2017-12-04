London
Derek Ryan – St. Pats
News

Ireland is finally getting snow this week

December 4, 2017 By  Ryan Price
Snow is on the way to Ireland this week. (Picture: Getty Images)
GET the boots and winter coats out!
Met Eireann is forecasting snowfall in Ireland this week.
The national forecaster has predicted a fairly dramatic shift in the weather this week across the country with temperatures reaching freezing, frost, and sleet expected in some parts of the country and finally, snow!

Thursday is the day we can expect the white stuff to arrive. It will be a bitterly cold day with fresh, gusty north to northwest breezes and afternoon temperatures of just 3 to 6 degrees. There’ll be sunny spells and showers of rain, sleet, and snow. The likelihood of snow will increase in the evening and night as temperatures fall between -2 and +1 degrees. Frost and icy patches will develop also.

Friday will continue very cold with sunny spells and showers of rain, sleet, and snow. Highest temperatures of just 3 to 6 degrees with moderate to fresh north to northwest winds. On Friday night a sharp or severe frost will develop with icy patches as temperatures fall between -3 and 0 degrees.

Saturday will be cold and mainly dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees with light westerly winds, gradually backing southerly. At the moment, it looks like rain will spread from the west on Saturday night and will turn to snow for a time as it meets the cold air.

More News:

As for earlier this week, it will be cloudy but mainly dry on Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures in the low teens, although rain will start to fall and become persistent on Tuesday night.
As the countdown reaches just 21 days to Christmas, we can’t help but dream of a white Christmas!
featuredIrelandsnowWeather
