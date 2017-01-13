‘Is it snowing where you are?’ Ireland goes crazy as #sneachta falls and sticks across the country

PEOPLE in Ireland could barely contain themselves yesterday as the much-anticipated snow began to fall across the country.

Both meteorological offices in Britain and Ireland issued status yellow snow and wind weather warnings from January 11 until the weekend.

The two countries were advised that snow would fall across both lower levels and higher ground, along with icy conditions.

Even with the advance warnings, #sneachta quickly began trending on Twitter as many voiced their surprised at the snowfall, and some even began panic buying staples in case of a snow-apocalypse.

Do you have snow where you are? Send your pictures to [email protected]

Scroll down to read what Ireland was saying about #sneachta last night…

From north Dublin…

To Waterford…

Armagh…

Plenty of #sneachta in Ard Mhacha aréir. Join us on Sunday when our footballers host @QueensGAA at 2pm in the @UlsterGAA BofI McKenna Cup. pic.twitter.com/RPE70wOBft — Armagh GAA (@Armagh_GAA) January 13, 2017

To west Cork…

West Roscommon…

And Wicklow…

To north Leitrim…

#sneachta in Newtownmanor , Nth Leitrim in Nov2016 ! pic.twitter.com/bNUlqPRk5M — GERARD REILLY (@GERARDREILLY4) January 12, 2017

Everyone was talking about #sneachta…

And not only was there snow – it was sticking.

Is it sticking!?😀👀😲 #sneachta — Dr Kevin Cunningham (@kevcunningham) January 12, 2017

Snow!!!! And it's sticking!!!! Have a very excited 4 year old here… #sneachta #SnowWatch — Rebecca Markey (@RebeccaMarkey) January 12, 2017

Jaysus its sticking #sneachta — Bernard Pender (@BernardPender) January 12, 2017

Which lead to everyone in the country bulk buying staples for the next few days.

We got #sneachta falling steadily. Mammy is in bulk buying milk. — Amy (@amy_kir1) January 12, 2017

Wherever you are in the country, this should sum up how you feel about the snow warning…

And this will sum up every conversation you have today…

To everyone I'm speaking to in work today: "is it snowing where you are?", so far: Manchester and Belfast have it. #sneachta #snowfear — Sinéad Cuddihy (@sineadmcm) January 13, 2017