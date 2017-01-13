‘Is it snowing where you are?’ Ireland goes crazy as #sneachta falls and sticks across the country

London
January 13, 2017 By  Erica Doyle Higgins
11/1/2016 A snowman stands at attention as the light fades on a snowy Sally Gap in the Dublin Mountains. Photo: RollingNews.ie
Everyone was talking about #sneachta last night as snow fell across Ireland. (Picture: RollingNews.ie)

PEOPLE in Ireland could barely contain themselves yesterday as the much-anticipated snow began to fall across the country. 

Both meteorological offices in Britain and Ireland issued status yellow snow and wind weather warnings from January 11 until the weekend. 

The two countries were advised that snow would fall across both lower levels and higher ground, along with icy conditions.

Even with the advance warnings, #sneachta quickly began trending on Twitter as many voiced their surprised at the snowfall, and some even began panic buying staples in case of a snow-apocalypse.

Do you have snow where you are? Send your pictures to [email protected]

Scroll down to read what Ireland was saying about #sneachta last night… 

From north Dublin… 

To Waterford… 

Armagh…

To west Cork… 

West Roscommon… 

And Wicklow… 

To north Leitrim… 

Everyone was talking about #sneachta… 

And not only was there snow – it was sticking. 

Which lead to everyone in the country bulk buying staples for the next few days. 

Wherever you are in the country, this should sum up how you feel about the snow warning… 

And this will sum up every conversation you have today… 

Erica Doyle Higgins
Erica Doyle Higgins is a Digital Reporter with The Irish Post.

