Social media reacts with sadness to the news of Robbie Keane retiring from international football

August 25, 2016 By  Pearse Corcoran
Robbie Keane's last international tournament was Euro 2016 (©INPHO/Donall Farmer)
Robbie Keane’s last international tournament was Euro 2016 (©INPHO/Donall Farmer)

IRISH AND football fans alike saw the end of an era pass yesterday when the news broke that Robbie Keane was retiring his green shirt once and for all after next week’s friendly with Oman.

Keane announced yesterday that he was retiring from international football after next weeks friendly in a heartfelt statement online.

The Tallaght born lad has lined out 145 times for the Boys in Green and scored 67 times, making him by far the highest-scoring player in Irish football history.

Keane has built up a steady legion of fans throughout Ireland and Britain after his exploits throughout the years with Ireland, the Premier League and beyond.

From his last minute equaliser against Germany in 2002 – which felt like a winner – to his goal against France in Paris in 2009, only to be undone by the hand of Thierry Henry.

Following the news, social media took a moment to appreciate the brilliance with one particular English footballing legend paying his respects.

Here’s the best of the reaction.

Goldenballs took some time out to appreciate Robbie

There was the sad reflection from his fans

Always appropriate to bring this up again

But not to forget how we all celebrated THAT goal from Robbie

The nation’s mood in a tweet

Well, is he?

One particular Irish legend put a lot of the doubters in their place

Not forgetting what a baby-faced Robbie Keane looked like

(Source: RTÉ Sport)

