Social media reacts with sadness to the news of Robbie Keane retiring from international football

IRISH AND football fans alike saw the end of an era pass yesterday when the news broke that Robbie Keane was retiring his green shirt once and for all after next week’s friendly with Oman.

The Tallaght born lad has lined out 145 times for the Boys in Green and scored 67 times, making him by far the highest-scoring player in Irish football history.

Keane has built up a steady legion of fans throughout Ireland and Britain after his exploits throughout the years with Ireland, the Premier League and beyond.

From his last minute equaliser against Germany in 2002 – which felt like a winner – to his goal against France in Paris in 2009, only to be undone by the hand of Thierry Henry.

Following the news, social media took a moment to appreciate the brilliance with one particular English footballing legend paying his respects.

Here’s the best of the reaction.

Goldenballs took some time out to appreciate Robbie

145 caps , 67 goals .. Passion and love for the game especially when playing for his country .. Doesn’t matter where he plays he scores goals.. Sad to see Keano retiring from Ireland but this last game wed should be a huge celebration.. Congrats mate @robbiekeane 🍀🍀🍀 @lagalaxy A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Aug 24, 2016 at 10:12am PDT

There was the sad reflection from his fans

Farwell to the legend that is Robbie Keane. The memories will live forever#ONEKEANO pic.twitter.com/3VZeARIpqG — YBIG (@YouBoysInGreen) August 24, 2016

Always appropriate to bring this up again

And, in case anyone’s forgotten, Robbie Keane and Morrissey are related. #Irishblood pic.twitter.com/2WdGhWOaMe — Danny Kelly (@dannykellywords) August 24, 2016

But not to forget how we all celebrated THAT goal from Robbie

I’ve never celebrated a goal like Robbie Keane’s equaliser against Germany in 2002 & I don’t think I ever will again — Philip Egan (@PhilEganTodayFM) August 24, 2016

The nation’s mood in a tweet

What a servant Robbie Keane has been to this country. One of my favourite goals of all time was 2002 against Germany! Thanks Robbie 🇮🇪🍀 — Rachel Lynch (@Rachel_Lynchx) August 24, 2016

Well, is he?

Is Robbie Keane Ireland’s greatest ever sportsman/person #gottobeupthere — Chris lyons (@clyons77) August 25, 2016

One particular Irish legend put a lot of the doubters in their place

To all the nuggets out there Robbie Keane is 5th all time European goal scorer at international level enough said — Jason MCATEER (@MCATEER4) August 24, 2016

Not forgetting what a baby-faced Robbie Keane looked like