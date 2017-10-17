‘Someone has taken her life’ – family’s anniversary appeal for information about missing Irish woman

THE FAMILY of an Irish woman who disappeared five years ago have appealed for the person who “took her life” to come forward.

Charlotte Murray was reported missing in May 2013 but had not been in contact with family or friends since October or November 2012.

PSNI officers are treating her case as a murder investigation.

The Co. Tyrone native was from Omagh but had been living in Moy before her disappearance.

Yesterday her twin sister Denise Murray made an emotional appeal for information on behalf of her family.

“Our sister Charlotte’s disappearance is one of the most horrific experiences we have ever faced in our lives,” she said.

“It’s heart-breaking to know that Charlotte’s out there somewhere and we can’t do anything to help her.”

Ms Murray, who made the appeal alongside another of Charlotte’s sisters and her nephew, said the family had struggled with the “guilt” of having to go about their daily lives without her.

“Since our sister went missing in late 2012 our emotions have been all over the place,” she explained.

“Hope has been our friend in this nightmare so far and we cling on to it. Guilt is one emotion we all feel. We feel guilty about going on with our everyday lives as Charlotte will never get the opportunity to continue on with hers.”

She added: “Charlotte has missed so many family events and celebration and that constantly reminds us that Charlotte is not here with us. Christmas is a really sad time for our family also – we’ll be spending our sixth Christmas without her this year.”

Their appeal was made alongside the PSNI’s senior investigating officer on the case, Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan, who called for information about an engagement ring and mobile phone that Charlotte had on her when she went missing.

“Police are working on the belief that Charlotte has been murdered and I am appealing to anyone who may have any information that will help me with my investigation to please come forward and speak to my team of detectives,” he said.

“We have made significant progress over the past 12 months and I would like to make a specific appeal today for information about Charlotte’s engagement ring and her mobile phone. Both these items are of great importance to my investigation.

“The ring has a gold band with diamonds and also has a hexagon shape in the centre containing multiple diamond stones. Charlotte’s mobile phone was a Samsung Galaxy Y S5360.”

Ms Murray added: “We suffer every day as we try to come to terms with the thought that we might never get to see Charlotte again. She was such a positive and outgoing person – the life and soul of the party and such great fun to be around.

“We still live in hope and wait for her return. Someone has taken her life and they know what they have done – we are appealing to that person to come forward… please find the decency to tell us where she is. We just want to say goodbye and lay her to rest.”

Anyone with information should contact detectives in Gough on 101 extension 34233.