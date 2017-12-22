Son makes desperate plea for missing mother to come home in time for Christmas

A WORRIED son has made a desperate plea for his mother, who has not been seen since Monday (December 18) to make it safely home for Christmas.

Today CCTV footage has been released of the last sighting of 57-year-old Marie Scott, who has gone missing in Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police officers are hoping the video – which shows Ms Scott entering Altrincham train station on Monday – will prompt people who may have seen her to get in touch.

Ms Scott, who hails from Altrincham, was last seen at around 12pm on Monday, December 18 on Sandileigh Avenue, Hale.

She is described as 5ft 4ins tall with mid-length blonde hair and was last seen wearing black leggings with a black bomber jacket.

The mother-of-two, who owns a laundry service, was last seen boarding the 12.30pm Bury tram before getting off at Deansgate in the city centre at 12.54pm.

Her eldest son Stuart has since made an emotional plea for his mother’s safe return home.

“She just disappeared. She didn’t have any appointments or anywhere she needed to go to.

“It was cold out and all she had on was flimsy black jacket – she wasn’t geared up to go anywhere,” he told Manchester Evening News.

“We are really concerned for her and just want her home safe.”

The 37-year-old described Marie as a “wonderful mother”, who had been deeply affected by the death of her mother several weeks ago.

He added: “We want you home mum. We love you and we miss you.”

Detective Inspector Carl Gilbert, of GMP’s Trafford borough, said: “Marie left home with no phone or credit cards so there is unfortunately no way for us to track her whereabouts apart from trawling through CCTV and relying on sightings.

“Please do what you can to help us reunite Marie with her family who are incredibly worried about her and just want her home for Christmas.”

Watch the CCTV footage below

Anyone with information about Marie’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting MP/17/0111851. Reports can also be made anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.